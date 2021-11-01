As our world and culture continue to shift and adapt due to the ongoing pandemic, Bishop Doherty has started a new video series as a way to stay connected with the people of our diocese. Many of you have submitted questions or engaged with us in some way about the Faith and our diocese during the last several months. ‘Unchaining the Word of God with Bishop Doherty’ is an effort to connect with each of you, to provide transparent and honest, candid thoughts about our Faith, our diocese and our future. We look forward to communicating with you in this way!