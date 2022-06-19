“Jesus Christ invites us to return to the source and summit of our faith: his Real Presence in the Eucharist. The National Eucharistic Revival is a grassroots movement to restore understanding and devotion to this great mystery here in the United States.” NER Website
Why do we Need a Eucharistic Revival?
“The world needs Our Savior, especially right now, but the Church is wounded and we sometimes struggle to respond to the needs of our time. We have wandered from the source and summit of our faith, Jesus Christ in the Holy Eucharist. The Eucharistic Revival is a call back to the heart of the faith so that we can be vessels of Christ in our families, communities, and parishes.
Scandal, division, disease, doubt. The Church has withstood each of these throughout our very human history. But today we confront all of them, all at once. Our response in this moment is pivotal.
In the midst of these roaring waves, Jesus is present, reminding us that he is more powerful than the storm. He desires to heal, renew, and unify the Church and the world.
How will he do it? By uniting us once again around the source and summit of our faith—the Holy Eucharist. The National Eucharistic Revival is the joyful, expectant, grassroots response of the entire Catholic Church in the U.S. to this divine invitation.” NER Playbook
What are the Goals of the Eucharistic Revival?
A Greater Understanding of the Gift of the Eucharist as:
And a Greater Response to the Gift through:
For more information see: The Mystery of the Eucharist in the Life of the Church
How does the Eucharistic Revival Intend to Achieve these Goals?The NER intends to facilitate growth in understanding and devotion through these four pillars:
When and Where will the Eucharistic Revival Unfold?
Inauguration: Feast of Corpus Christi, June 19, 2022 Diocesan Eucharistic Processions
Diocesan Year: June 19, 2022 - June 11, 2023
Parish Year: June 11, 2023 - July 17, 2024
National Congress: July 17-21, 2024 (Indianapolis, Indiana)
Year of Mission: July 21, 2024 - Pentecost 2025
For More Information see the National Eucharistic Website: https://www.eucharisticrevival.org/
“The Eucharistic Revival is intended to be far more than a series of events or a program. It aims to be a movement that enkindles a living relationship with Jesus Christ in the Eucharist and renews the Church”.
BISHOP ANDREW COZZENS
Chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Evangelization and Catechesis