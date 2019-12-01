Bishop appoints members of Clergy Personnel Advisory Committee

As implementation of the Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan continues, Bishop Timothy L. Doherty has named the members of his new Clergy Personnel Advisory Committee. This replaces the previous Priestly Ministry and Personnel Board that was made up of only priests.
“Clergy assignments are a vital component to the implementation and effectiveness of our Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan. The formation of this new advisory committee will help keep that piece of the plan on track,” said Bishop Doherty. “The group will inform and advise me on a regular basis about clergy assignments, professional development opportunities and the overall wellness of our priests and deacons. While I can always seek counsel outside of the committee, I’m pleased at the makeup and diversity of the group; clergy and laity are being called to missionary discipleship. We cannot avoid seeing that these efforts require the guidance of the Holy Spirit and our ongoing conversion.”
The following people will be a part of Bishop’s advisory committee:
• Gabby Hlavek, Communications Manager
• Jeanne Lausten, Diocesan Director of Human Resources
• Deacon Mike Mescall, Diocesan Director of Planning
• Very Rev. Eric C. Underwood, Vicar Forane of East Deanery
• Very Rev. Christopher R. Shocklee, Vicar Forane of Central Deanery
• Very Rev. Andrew J. Dudzinski, Vicar Forane of West Deanery
• Very Rev. Dale W. Ehrman, V.E., Co-Vicar for Clergy until June 29, 2020
• Very Rev. Dominic C. Petan, Co-Vicar for Clergy
• Very Rev. Theodore C. Dudzinski, J.C.L., Vicar General
A Health Professional, the Vocations Director and others will be consulted on an as needed basis
The purpose of the Clergy Personnel Advisory Committee is to utilize each member’s experience and knowledge to inform and advise the bishop on the assignment of priests and deacons. They will also advise the bishop on clergy issues of evaluation, professional development, and their wellness.
“The reconfiguring of the group that advises the bishop on clergy life and ministry reflects what many dioceses have done for some time,” said Father Dale Ehrman, Co-Vicar for Clergy and Pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Cicero. “The goal is provide the bishop with the best information for him to support our clergy and to assist his discernment of how they might best serve God in our diocese. Bishop Doherty consults widely on all clergy matters. The Clergy Personnel Advisory Committee is one, ongoing way to provide him information and counsel.”
Using the 3 Pillars of the Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan—Mission, Community and Witness—the committee, which will meet bi-weekly beginning in December, will seek to assist the bishop in implementing the plan and providing for both the pastoral needs of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana and the health and well-being of all clergy.
“In the past, the Priestly Ministry and Personnel Board could be reactive and operate as a triage unit,” said Father Ted Dudzinski, Vicar General for the diocese and Pastor of Church of the Blessed Sacrament. “The new model is very exciting because it desires to be proactive and objective in its more holistic approach to clergy and pastorates. The idea of having clergy and lay insight into the gifts and talents of the clergy and needs of the pastorates will certainly help us all unite in the Heart of Jesus. Having more accurate and updated information of our current pastorates, schools and institutions as well as clergy should help in the assignment process and clergy development,” he said.
Diocesan Director of Human Resources, Jeanne Lausten said, “I am both honored and excited to have been selected to be a part of the Clergy Personnel Advisory Committee. Working among a diverse group of individuals who bring an array of life experiences and skills will help to ensure our clergy, parishes and parishioners are taken care of.”
She recognizes that the implementation of the Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan is an ongoing process, but says, “this group will be key to its success and will make sure Bishop Doherty is consulted every step of the way.”
Since it has already been made known that about 80% of all clergy will be moved as a part of the Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan, the committee has a large task ahead of them.
“The work of discerning clergy assignments is a serious one and I’m certain that everyone appointed to this committee will engage its work with the seriousness that it demands,” says Father Dominic Petan, Co-Vicar for Clergy and current Pastor of the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception.
“The pastorate model of Uniting in Heart 2030 opens a new opportunity to develop stronger fraternal relationships among clergy, especially in the form of mentoring relationships between senior clergy and more junior clergy. It is my hope that the work of this committee will lead to a greater strengthening of the presbyterate, which could only help to build stronger pastorates and, thus, further the mission of our Local Church to proclaim Jesus Christ to every person. Please pray for the work of this committee!”