Bishop announces new Deans for East, Central and West

As the Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan comes to fruition, the three deans have also been selected for five year terms alongside Vicar for Clergy, Father Dominic Petan. Father Eric Underwood will serve as Dean of the East Deanery, Father Christopher Shocklee will serve as Dean of the Central Deanery, and Father Andrew Dudzinski will serve as Dean of the West Deanery. These appointments took effect Nov. 8, 2019 so that each of the new Deans can serve on the Clergy Personnel Advisory Committee. They will work closely with the bishop as collaborators to help care faithfully and attentively towards the People of God that make up those deaneries.
“The men I have appointed to these roles both join us and lead us in continuing conversion of hearts. I certainly include myself in saying this,” said Bishop Timothy L. Doherty. “Sharing our experience of Jesus, our shepherd and friend, in the sacraments and all our priestly ministries, is central to being missionary disciples. Living this out opens our eyes to the Spirit’s gifts working powerfully among non-ordained people as well. Our hope lies in seeing the Spirit’s accompaniment in our present challenges and opportunities ties.”
With Uniting in Heart 2030 continuing to develop, each Dean has started working towards utilizing the 3 Pillars of Mission, Community and Witness within their parishes as well as also familiarizing their parishioners on how those 3 Pillars will be guides working towards helping vitalize the Church.
“It’s the Mission of the Church to draw all souls closer to Christ and his Church. How do we do that? First and foremost, by being intentional about evangelizing (Mission), not just expecting it will naturally flow out of us doing good things,” Father Shocklee, pastor at St. Bernard’s Church in Crawfordsville, said. “Then, gathering together people who will help to share that gospel message and thus building up the Body of Christ (Community). And ultimately, to actually do the sharing of the gospel with our daily lives and through all of our ministries to those who haven’t been drawn to Christ or his Church (Witness).”
“These pillars are not new,” Father Underwood, pastor at St. Lawrence Church in Lafayette, added. “They are the foundation to Christ’s public ministry and the mission of the Church. We are called to live out these pillars in our particular time, place and state in life. Together, in our diocese we can be so much more effective when we live as the Body of Christ—united for the glory of God.”
Currently pastor at St. Mary’s Church in Muncie, Father Dudzinski said that his parish has been focusing on evangelization, prayer, Works of Mercy and building up the domestic church.
“These fit nicely to one degree or another with the 3 Pillars of Uniting in Heart,” he said. “Uniting in Heart is an exciting vision for our diocese and offers a lot of opportunity to help parishioners to get involved and grow deeper in our faith and share it with others.”
Now, as Deans, their implementation of the Uniting in Heart 2030 pastoral plan will have an even greater impact on their brother priests. While the process will be ever-evolving, they see their roles as being a unifier.
“It is my role to accompany other priests as they try to embrace their role and particular place within this new plan,” Father Underwood said. “Together, we are stronger. I hope to give back to the priests what so many priests have given to me through their support in the past.”
“I would hope that as Dean, I would be able to help brother priests in having a successful implementation of the plan in their pastorates,” Father Shocklee said. “Most importantly, I hope to be a good channel for brother priests to be heard about the needs in their pastorate, so that we can provide all of the People of God with the best ministry we can.”
While the process continues to evolve, Father Dudzinski said being guided by the Holy Spirit will help them to be proactive to the changes and move forward in the right direction. With guidance from the bishop, his staff, the different transition and leadership teams working collaboratively together, Father Dudzinski said that there is more opportunity to embrace Uniting in Heart and to be involved.
“Uniting in Heart is an exciting vision for our diocese and offers a lot of opportunity for laity and priests alike to get involved and participate in the Mission, Witness to the gospel, focus on Community and grow deeper in our faith and share it with others,” he said.
Each Dean has their own experience in leadership and prior life encounters that have helped prepare them for this new position.
Father Underwood, who was ordained in 2006, was parochial vicar at three different parishes and was pastor at St. Charles Borromeo in Peru from 2012-14 before residing as pastor at St. Lawrence. Along with his 13 years of ministry, he has served on several boards and councils.
When being called to discern this next ministry by Bishop Doherty, Father Underwood was humbled and excited to help build up the Kingdom of God.
“It was affirming to be called by Bishop Doherty,” he said. “His confidence, trust, and recognition of some God-given gifts is edifying and personally motivating.”
Born and raised in Lafayette, Father Dudzinski and his family have been life-long members of the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception. After graduating from Purdue University in 1988, he began working in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, before attending seminary and being ordained in 1996 in the Diocese of Fargo in North Dakota.
In 2005, he was incardinated into the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana and acted as administrator at St. Joseph in Lebanon before moving to St. Patrick’s in Kokomo until 2009. Now at St. Mary’s, Father Dudzinski said these experiences have prepared him for more.
“I graduated from Purdue in business and worked in manufacturing for a couple of years before I went in to the seminary,” he said. “These experiences along with being pastor, serving on the presbyteral council and being Dean of the Muncie Deanery have helped prepare me. It also helps that we have such wonderful priests and laity that are willing to help carry out our Mission for the salvation of souls.”
Father Shocklee has also had different leadership trainings that he said would help him in guiding his peers.
Ordained in 2009, he became parochial vicar at St. Lawrence and the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Lafayette until 2011 when he was moved to Our Lady of Grace in Novlesville under the same title. In 2013, he became an administrator at St. John the Baptist in Tipton, before becoming pastor of that parish in 2014.
Currently pastor at St. Bernard, he is involved in spanish-language ministry and is chaplain of the Wabash College Newman Apostolate. More recently, Father Shocklee earned an MBA from Western Governors University.
“From all of my different trainings, the most important things that come up again and again is that a good leader knows how to listen,” he said. “Listening to those who don’t see things the same way I do and making sure to not just hear but understand the reasoning of those who see it differently.”
As a priest, Father Shocklee has also availed himself to the formation and educational opportunities provided by the diocese, such as Good Leaders, Good Shepherds and Pastor’s Toolbox. These trainings, along with others, provided him with new and different ways to lead in a church setting.
As the Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan continues to evolve, each Dean is looking forward to the plan’s potential in vitalizing the church using the 3 Pillars of Mission, Community and Witness, and utilizing their gifts and talents to help guide their brother priests.