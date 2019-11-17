Bishop announces new Co-Vicar for Clergy

As the implementation of the Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan continues to progress, so does the announcement of new roles within the Bishop’s office. Effective Nov. 8, 2019, Father Dominic Petan was named the new Co-Vicar for Clergy for the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana.
While Father Petan, currently pastor at Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish and School, will retain his parish and pastor responsibilities until the new pastorates are in place on June 29, 2020, he will begin serving on the new Clergy Personnel Advisory Committee and cross training with Father Dale Ehrman, current Vicar for Clergy and pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Cicero, immediately.
“It has been a blessing to assist Bishop Doherty in his ministry to the clergy and their sharing in his ministry as bishop to the people of the diocese. A lot has evolved in the years since I began as Vicar for Clergy and the job has continued to expand in scope and duties,” said Father Ehrman.
Father Ted Dudzinski, Vicar General for the diocese and pastor of Church of the Blessed Sacrament in West Lafayette said, “I am grateful to Fr. Ehrman who has successfully pioneered the role of Vicar for Clergy for our diocese. Each priest brings his own gifts and talents to the priesthood. I have been impressed with Father Petan’s discerning spirit and his ability to lead from a team. In this new role there will be many opportunities for him to model these gifts.”
“As I discerned the selection of Vicar for Clergy, I looked for a candidate that was respected among his peers and could lead his peers. Through conversations with clergy and lay leaders, Father Petan’s name repeatedly surfaced. I am looking forward to working with him in this new capacity,” said Bishop Timothy L. Doherty.
Father Ehrman agrees. “Father Petan is an excellent choice for Vicar for Clergy,” he said. “He is a very spiritual, thoughtful, hardworking and grounded priest. His gifts will be a blessing to the bishop, clergy, and people across the diocese. I will work to help him step into this many-faceted role in the coming months. I pray he has the support of people, clergy and lay, across the diocese.”
As Vicar for Clergy, Father Petan, will represent the Bishop in matters pertaining to the clergy of the diocese and other clergy who may be serving in the diocese. He will serve as an advocate for clergy and act as a liaison with the diocesan offices. Additionally, he will work with the Uniting in Heart Team for the ongoing formation for clergy, as well as overseeing formation for the Junior Clergy Group, the newly ordained, new pastor orientation, priest and deacon meetings, priest convocation, priest retreats, and more.
Father Petan has been a big proponent of the Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan from the start. “I’m excited to be a part of this plan. It’s daunting, for sure, as it is challenging all of us to take a hard look at ourselves and our parishes and to think about how we live our Christian faith from a different perspective: one that, for many of us, will be new. Nevertheless, it’s exciting as we have the potential to gain a lot in terms of strength and growth for our communities.”
Father Petan grew up in Joliet, IL and attended Catholic schools through high school. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from what is now known as Kettering University in Flint, Michigan. Soon after graduation, Father Petan took a job with Delphi Automotive Electronics in Kokomo, which he says, “is when my life as a Hoosier began.”
“I lived in Carmel and became a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, my home parish in the diocese. During the years that I worked as an engineer, I had an ‘adult awakening’ of my faith and discerned the call to the priesthood. I affiliated with our diocese and entered the seminary at Saint Meinrad Seminary in southern Indiana.”
Father Petan was ordained a priest in 2012 by Bishop Timothy L. Doherty and assigned as Parochial Vicar at All Saints Parish in Logansport. In 2015, he was assigned as Administrator of All Saints, and one year later, named pastor. In 2018, Father Petan was transferred from All Saints to the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception where he currently serves as pastor of the parish and rector of the Cathedral.
During his transition into the new role, Father Petan will begin learning the ropes from Father Ehrman and Father Petan hopes some of his previous experiences will serve him well.
“I have a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering and so I’m constantly trying to organize things in my head so as to make sense of them. Because of this, I can be pretty organized and systematic in practical matters, of which there will be many to attend in this new position.
I’ve also had the blessing to travel to many different places in the world and to experience people from vastly different cultures, in all of which I found something to enjoy. Because of this, I feel like I can be a bit of a “chameleon”, of sorts, adapting how I approach others according to their personal values. I hope that this will help me to connect with my fellow clergy and, thus, serve them well.”
In addition, Father Petan will become even more engaged with the Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan, which includes living out the 3 Pillars of Mission, Community and Witness.
“Principally, these three pillars mean “priorities” for me, as a pastor. By my observation, we so often get caught up in the idea that “all of these things are good to do”, which is likely very true. What the pillars provide to us are pastoral priorities, which allow us not only to decide ‘Is this a good thing for us to do?’, but also ‘Is it the right time for us to do it?’” says Father Petan.
Which is a good point to make, seeing as the diocese is still in the early stages of implementing the plan and recognizes that the process will be ever-evolving. As such, Father Petan recognizes that he will have to adapt and adjust as the plan is implemented over the next several months. An experience he’s familiar with given his own vocational call and discernment process.
“A number of years ago, when I was still trying to discern God’s call, I submitted to a period of allowing myself to be directed completely by the Holy Spirit…During this time, God threw me into a lot of uncomfortable situations with people.
What I learned in this was not to be afraid to get into a messy situation; because, when I did, I always found grace to work through it (or, at least, to receive with grace the humiliation it provided for me). In other words, I learned to trust God and so step into that uncertain situation, knowing that he was there with me. I have found that the simple phrase at the bottom of the Divine Mercy image—Jesus, I trust in you—is a simple and effective way to call on God for help in uncertain times.”
And uncertain times can be challenging for everyone.
“The clergy of our diocese (priests and deacons) will need a lot of support as they engage the work of leading the implementation of this plan in their pastorates. They’ll also be facing the personal challenges that we all face in adapting to change. I hope to be a strong support to them so that they can then be strong leaders in their pastorates.”
As part of the Clergy Personnel Advisory Committee, Father Petan will have frequent interaction with all of the clergy to help understand both the challenges and opportunities that face each of them. Then, he can bring this information back to the bishop’s office.
“I will strive also to listen well, so as to communicate needs and concerns of the clergy to Bishop Doherty and his team so that timely help and support can be provided. Having healthy and holy clergy leading in the pastorates will be crucial to the implementation of Uniting in Heart 2030 and I see it as my contribution to help make sure that they are and that they stay that way.”