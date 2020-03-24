Celebrations During Lent?  Heck Yeah!

Celebrate and Lent aren’t two words you often hear spoken within the same sentence, and yet there they are. It may seem to contradict Lent's pentitential meaning, but nonetheless the Church gives us two very special days within this solemn season where she doesn’t merely suggest, but rather demands, that we celebrate: the solemnities of St. Joseph (March 19) and the Annunciation (March 25).
The Annunciation is when the angel Gabriel came to Mary and asked her if she’d be the mother of our Savior. And at the moment of her fiat, Mary's yes, the Word became flesh in her womb. Our God and Creator, humbling himself to become man, like us, is certainly reason to rejoice!
So how should we celebrate? First and foremost, even though we’re still in the season of Lent, you are under no obligation to continue your penance for the day. Giving up sweets? Today you can indulge! Avoiding social media? Well, tweet away! Today is a celebratory day, so celebrate!
The Annunciation by Fra Angelico
There are other things you can do to celebrate the Annunciation. Since the Incarnation marks the beginning of the time when Jesus remains hidden within Mary’s womb, you could eat something “hidden” that day. Perhaps it is jelly filled donuts, stuffed chicken breasts, or tacos. My family is going to celebrate with this delicious
calzone recipe. You could also make a special dessert which features the colors of Mary. Ideas include white cupcakes with blue frosting, a blueberry pie, or blue jello with whipped cream on top.
Other ideas of ways you can celebrate include praying the Joyful Mysteries of the rosary, singing Marian hymns (such as
Immaculate Mary or
Hail Holy Queen), praying for those suffering from infertility or miscarriages, or donating to a local crisis pregnancy center. The
Angelus is a beautiful prayer which recounts the Annunciation. Typically it is a prayer which the Church asks us to pray every day at 6:00 AM, noon, and 6:00 PM. If it’s not something you’re in the habit of saying, perhaps pick a time of the day when you can incorporate it into your routine. When praying the Angelus, it is usually customary to make some sign of reverence during the phrase, “And the Word became Flesh.” This could include bowing your head or genuflecting. On the feasts of the Annunciation and Christmas, however, it is custom to genuflect as a sign of the significance of those two moments in relation to God becoming man.
The Angelus by Jean-François Millet
Whether big or small, make sure you take the time to do something special to celebrate the Solemnity of the Annunciation. God gives us opportunities such as these to fill us with hope and anticipation in the midst of the trials and tribulations of life, providing us with some respite. While this is certainly true during the season of Lent, how much more it is needed during trying times such as these. The Annunciation serves as a reminder that, even though he may be hidden and difficult to perceive, God is indeed among us.