Celebrations During Lent? Heck Yeah! - Your Submissions

Wow! What a great response to the post for the Annunciation! It looks like many of you enjoyed this solemnity by celebrating in such fun ways.
Here's a look at some of the things you were doing aruond the diocese.
One of the suggestions from the blog post was to enjoy food that had something "hidden" in it, such as jelly filled donuts, stuffed chicken breasts, tacos or calzones.
Christine and her family decided to use this
recipe to make calzones. Here's a picture she shared with me as the calzones were rising. They look delicious!
Mari and her family were inspired by the post to do their own Mexican take on eating a food with something "hidden" in it. She decided to make
gorditas which her entire family enjoyed. Thanks for sharing the recipe, Mari!
Finally Diane and her family decided to make a special dessert in honor of Our Blessed Mother's fiat. They made cupcakes with blue frosting, which look so yummy!
Thanks to all of you who shared your pictures and ideas on how to celebrate the Solemnity of the Annunciation!
If you have any ideas on how to celebrate our faith, please submit them to Susan at shoefer@dol-in.org.