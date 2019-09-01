Note in The Catholic Moment

On behalf of my Uniting in Heart Team, we would like to take a moment to thank you for your ongoing prayers and thoughtful responses regarding the Uniting in Heart 2030 Pastoral Plan.
Feedback collected from the June Deanery meetings and the diocesan feedback channels totaled over 2,000 contributions. Though we have not been able to respond to everyone, we are grateful for your thoughts.
As previously communicated through your pastors and bulletins, we have been synthesizing key themes of strengths, questions/concerns, and ideas to improve, while prayerfully discerning your input as we update the plan. We remain committed to living out Uniting in Heart based on the 3 Pillars of Mission, Community and Witness, and making disciples and leaders to proclaim the Good News of salvation won by Jesus and to serve all of God's people.
In October, we hope to share the final modifications to the plan so we can then enter the next phase of more localized planning. In the interim, we are continuing to update a
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) section of our website to address ongoing questions and concerns. We encourage you to visit this page regularly to review new content:
https://dol-in.org/uih-faq. Please continue to pray that the Holy Spirit will guide us during this time of diocesan and parish renewal and keep our hearts and minds open.