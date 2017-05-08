Presbyteral Ordinations

With praise and thanksgiving to Almighty God, the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana joyfully announces and invites you to celebrate the Ordination of Reverend Mr. Michael J. Bower, Reverend Mr. Cole G. Daily, Reverend Mr. John L. Nguyen, and Reverend Mr. Coady P. Owens to the Sacred Order of Priesthood through the imposition of hands and the invocation of the Holy Spirit by the Most Reverend Timothy L. Doherty, STL, PhD, Bishop of Lafayette-in-Indiana on Saturday, the third of June, two thousand and seventeen at eleven o’clock in the morning at the Cathedral of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception, 1207 Columbia Street, Lafayette, Indiana. Reception follows in the Bishops Memorial Hall.
You are invited to participate in the First Mass of Thanksgiving of the newly ordained.
On Saturday the third of June
Reverend Fr. Cole Daily
at 5:30 PM
Saint Patrick Catholic Church
1204 N Armstrong
Kokomo, Indiana 46901
On Sunday the fourth of June
Reverend Fr. Coady Owens
at 9:00 AM
Saint Louis de Montfort Catholic Church
11441 Hague Road
Fishers, Indiana 46038
Reverend Fr. John Nguyen
at 12:30 PM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church
14598 Oakridge Road
Carmel, Indiana 46032
Reverend Fr. Michael Bower
at 5:00 PM
Saint Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church
1870 W. Oak Street
Zionsville, Indiana 46077
(All times listed are Easten Daylight Time)