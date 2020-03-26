"The secret of happiness is to live moment by moment and to thank God for what he is sending us every day in his goodness."
- St. Gianna Berretta Molla
This Thankful Thursday is a chance to be grateful for the technology that enables us to stay connected to our family, friends, and
parishes during this time of social distancing. Whether its social media, smart phones, online meetings, email, or even land lines, our technology is giving us the ability to communicate with others and share information in ways that the world has not seen before when dealing with other pandemics in centuries past.
It is certainly difficult for people to be quarantined and to remain at home. For some it is more challenging than for others. Yet in spite of those difficulties, imagine what it would have been like during the Spanish flu in 1918. Our ancestors then would be shocked by our current instantaneous news feeds. And since only 1/3 of the US population at the time had telephones in their homes, their ability to “
reach out and touch someone” was limited to snail mail or actually traveling to their location.
This is not the case today. So while in some ways we may be feeling isolated, with the use of technology we may be closer than ever in other ways. Kids are on GoogleMeet or FaceTime talking to their friends and family. Priests are video-taping Mass and leading their parishioners in prayer online. People are sharing advice and support on how to maintain some sense of sanity when the entire family is under one roof for days on end. People are using social media to help others find necessary supplies that are in high demand, like toilet paper, eggs, and diapers.
So even in the midst of these uncertain times, take some time and thank God for the blessings that technology brings to us while we’re social distancing, because a grateful heart is a happy heart.
Do you have ideas or examples of things we should be grateful for?
Please email Susan at
shoefer@dol-in.org with your suggestions.