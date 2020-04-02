Thankful Thursday

Perhaps one of the most obvious things to be thankful for today is for those who work in healthcare - men and women who are literally on the front lines of this pandemic. These are just ordinary people who, in the midst of these extraordinary times, are becoming everyday heroes. In countless ways, they are sacrificing so much in order to serve others who are in need. We are certainly indebted to all healthcare personnel and emergency responders for the great service they are offering to the sick and suffering among us.
I don’t know if these stories have caught your attention, but they have struck a chord with me. The people working in healthcare right now are most likely feeling a lot of things, including anxiety, fear, exhaustion, grief – all of which they don’t even have time to process right now. This is why they need us now more than ever. Yes, they need our prayers, prayers that our Heavenly Father, the Divine Physician, will bless and protect these selfless servants of his here on earth. But I’d like to take it one step further.
As reported in the Muncie Star Press this past
Monday, hundreds of people gathered from 6:45 – 7:45 in the parking lot at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital to show their support for all of the doctors, nurses and staff. People held signs of appreciation, prayed, cheered, and played gospel music to show their love and thanks to these everyday heroes. What a beautiful gesture of gratitude. Jeffery Bird, the President of IU Health’s East Central Region said, “To be publicly appreciated for this warms our hearts and keeps us diligent in our work.”
So what can we doing to show our appreciation for healthcare workers? There is a growing movement around the world,
#Solidarityat8, where people step outdoors and shout, clap, bang pots and pans, in general make a ruckus to show their appreciation for those who are on the frontlines in fighting coronavirus. Perhaps this is something additional you could do to show your gratitude.
Other ideas include:
Arrange to have food delivered to your local hospital or first responders. The added bonus is that you’d also be supporting our struggling restaurant businesses as well.
Drop off bottles of water, snacks, etc., to have available in break rooms.
Perhaps you could arrange a gathering similar to the one which took place in Muncie, being mindful of social distancing.
Leave gift cards for gas, grocery stores, etc., for healthcare workers at the hospital.
Make cards and drop them off at the hospital to thank the medical personnel and staff.
Do you know of someone working in healthcare? Perhaps there is some way you could help their family who also feels the stress of their loved one doing such important work.
As William Arthur Ward understood, “Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” Don’t let your appreciation remain hidden. Take a moment to acknowledge the sacrifices of these heroes among us.